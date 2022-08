21 new social housing units have been completed in Tralee.

Cluain na Géise is a new housing development located in Ballyrickard, off Spa road.

The new tenants for Cluain na Géise will be provided with keys to their new homes at the end of next week.

Advertisement

The development at Cluain na Géise, and other developments which are currently being completed, will be formally opened in the near future.