Ten posts approved for council to help meet social housing targets

Ten new housing posts have been approved for Kerry County Council to help meet its social housing targets.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has given the green light for the six technical and four administrative jobs for Kerry County Council’s housing delivery team.

Nationally over 200 posts have been approved under Housing for All, the Government’s new housing plan.

The Minister says the approval of these new posts ensures Kerry County Council will have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing required.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement.