A teenager, who died in a road traffic collision in Tralee last weekend, will be laid to rest today.

Eve O’Callaghan from Camp, Tralee died following a single vehicle collision at Derrymore East on Saturday evening; the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Requiem Mass for Eve will take place in St John's Parish Church, Tralee at 12 noon.

She’ll be laid to rest in the Camp new cemetery.