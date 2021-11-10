Teagasc opens advisory clinic in Dingle

Teagasc is opening a new advisory clinic in Dingle.

The national farm advisory service will have an advisor at the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub every Wednesday and Friday.

Teagasc staff from the Tralee office will run the clinic, including advisors Eamonn Dempsey, Maedhbh Johnston and Eugene O’Doherty.

Advertisement

The team will offer farmers practical, financial, environmental and technical advice.

Appointments can be made for the clinic through the Teagasc Tralee Office at 066 7125077.