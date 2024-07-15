A Kerry TD says serious action is needed to address record overcrowding at UHK.

Pa Daly was reacting to recent INMO figures which show over 370 patients were waiting on trolleys in the Tralee hospital in June.

He described the increase as unacceptable, adding services need a plan in place for summer months and also for a winter surge.

The Sinn Féin TD says the rise in Emergency Department presentations, GP shortage, lack of beds and the recruitment moratorium are not being addressed by the government.

Deputy Daly says resources need to be delivered and action taken to prevent the situation from deteriorating.