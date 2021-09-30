Advertisement
News

TD says naming former Kerry judge in Dáil was in public interest

Sep 30, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
TD says naming former Kerry judge in Dáil was in public interest TD says naming former Kerry judge in Dáil was in public interest
Share this article

A TD says he was acting in the public interest by naming a former Kerry district court judge in the Dáil and outlining allegations against him.

Yesterday, People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy used Dáil privilege to name James O'Connor and detail claims he had pursued sexual relationships with three women after they appeared in his family law court.

Deputy Murphy didn't contact James O'Connor, who hasn't been charged with any crime, as he doesn't consider it his job to investigate the allegations.

Advertisement

The TD doesn't accept his action will result in James O'Connor being tried in the court of public opinion:

Deputy Paul Murphy says people who have issues with a judge's personal conduct have nowhere to go with their complaints.

Advertisement

He says this is supposed to be dealt with by the Judicial Council, when it is operational.

However, it is Deputy Murphy's belief that the council don't deal with retired members of the judiciary:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus