TD says naming former Kerry judge in Dáil was in public interest

A TD says he was acting in the public interest by naming a former Kerry district court judge in the Dáil and outlining allegations against him.

Yesterday, People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy used Dáil privilege to name James O'Connor and detail claims he had pursued sexual relationships with three women after they appeared in his family law court.

Deputy Murphy didn't contact James O'Connor, who hasn't been charged with any crime, as he doesn't consider it his job to investigate the allegations.

The TD doesn't accept his action will result in James O'Connor being tried in the court of public opinion:

Deputy Paul Murphy says people who have issues with a judge's personal conduct have nowhere to go with their complaints.

He says this is supposed to be dealt with by the Judicial Council, when it is operational.

However, it is Deputy Murphy's belief that the council don't deal with retired members of the judiciary: