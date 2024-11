A Dublin TD says it's 'utterly wrong' to bring politician's children into a Dail debate.

It's after Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae referenced the gender of Paul Murphy's child in a debate on the Finance Bill on Tuesday.

That led to sharp exchanges, with strong language used in the Chamber.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae since withdrew his comments.

Deputy Murphy says it's unacceptable to bring other politician's children into a debate: