TD says Department of Finance needs to wake up to rental crisis reality

Jan 26, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
TD says Department of Finance needs to wake up to rental crisis reality
A Kerry TD says the Department of Finance needs to wake up and look at the reality of the rental crisis.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Tourism committee, Brendan Griffin said the Government needs to realise the approach to rentals can’t be an all stick and no carrot.

Deputy Griffin raised concerns about the legislation - which will mean property owners must register tourism accommodation with Fáilte Ireland as a short-term rental option.

The Fine Gael TD says the Government need to offer tax incentives for people to go with long term rentals.

Brendan Griffin says cooperation is vital with the handling of legislation in different parts of the country.

