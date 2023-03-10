TD describes decision not to extend North Kerry bus route as hypocritical

A TD says a decision by the National Transport Authority (NTA) not to extend a bus route in North Kerry is hypocritical.

Michael Healy-Rae was reacting to correspondence he received from the NTA, which said it has no plans to extend the 314-bus route to Asdee and Ballylongford

Deputy Healy-Rae says this conflicts with calls made by Transport Minister and Green party leader, Eamon Ryan, for sustainable travel and using the bus.

The Independent TD says the extended route would allow for greater connectivity to a much larger catchment area.

In response the NTA said they are working with Kerry Local Link to provide a new service to the area.