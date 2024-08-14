Advertisement
TD calls on HSE to provide extra counselling and drug supports for young members of traveller community

Aug 14, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD has called on the HSE to provide extra counselling and drugs support for young members of the traveller community.

Pa Daly says gaps in support services are more evident than ever, adding recruitment difficulties across the health service is not helping.

The Sinn Féin TD believes a full-time drugs support worker and key mental health supports are needed in the county.

Deputy Pa Daly says there are services there and people who feel they need help should approach their GP or Pieta House.

He says the serious gaps in support services need to be addressed urgently:

