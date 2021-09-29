TD accuses former Kerry judge of abusing his position

The Taoiseach believes allegations made against a former Kerry judge have not been dealt with comprehensively.

Three women have come forward alleging that the former judge engaged in inappropriate behaviour after they had appeared in his court.

People Before Profit TD for Dublin South-West, Paul Murphy used Dáil privilege to name retired Kerry district court judge, James O'Connor.

Advertisement

In July, Deputy Murphy told Taoiseach Micheál Martin about claims James O'Connor had abused his judicial position to persistently and completely inappropriately pursue a vulnerable woman who was before his court on a family law matter for a sexual relationship.

Deputy Murphy says he was contacted by another woman, referred to as Miss B, over the summer who was also pursued by James O'Connor after she was in the family law court he presided over:

Advertisement

Deputy Paul Murphy said there was clearly a repeated pattern of abuse here and asked what will the Government do to prevent this happening again.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission investigated one of the complaints but no further action was taken.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government doesn't engage in the operational side of prosecutions but serious issues have been raised here:

Advertisement

James O'Connor has not commented publicly on the allegations.