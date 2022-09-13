Advertisement
Tax defaulters list shows fines of almost €9,000 imposed by Kerry courts

Sep 13, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Tax defaulters list shows fines of almost €9,000 imposed by Kerry courts
Fines of almost €9,000 were imposed by courts in Kerry, according to the latest tax defaulters list.

The Revenue Commissioners brought four Kerry cases to court between April 1st and June 30th.

Terri O'Hanlon and William O'Sullivan, both of Keltoi Lodge, Kit Ahern Road, Ballybunion were fined €2,500 each for obstruction of a Revenue officer.

Terri O'Hanlon was also fined €1,250 for failure to keep a vehicle stationary.

Darko Duretkovic, of 12 Burr Ridge, Park Road, Killarney, a PAYE employee, was fined €2,500 for one charge of possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.

 

