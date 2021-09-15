Advertisement
News

Tax defaulters list details settlements totalling €3.4 million with Revenue

Sep 15, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Tax defaulters list details settlements totalling €3.4 million with Revenue Tax defaulters list details settlements totalling €3.4 million with Revenue
Share this article

Settlements totalling €3.4 million were made with the Revenue Commissions between April and June.

 

The latest list of tax defaulters details a total of 18 settlements nationally.

Advertisement

 

The highest one was for €1.5 million by a medical services provider, Veneris Consulting Unlimited formerly Dr Hugh O'Connor Unlimited, with an address in Newry, Co Down.

 

Advertisement

There was one settlement by a Kerry person, farmer Michael Buckley of Rathdrinagh, Kilcummin; he paid €154,000 for under-declaration of capital gains and income taxes in a Revenue audit case.

 

Another person in Kerry was fined for the illegal selling of tobacco products; Ryszard Polowczyk of 28 Deerpark Manor West, Tralee was fined €2,500.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus