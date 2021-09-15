Tax defaulters list details settlements totalling €3.4 million with Revenue

Settlements totalling €3.4 million were made with the Revenue Commissions between April and June.

The latest list of tax defaulters details a total of 18 settlements nationally.

The highest one was for €1.5 million by a medical services provider, Veneris Consulting Unlimited formerly Dr Hugh O'Connor Unlimited, with an address in Newry, Co Down.

There was one settlement by a Kerry person, farmer Michael Buckley of Rathdrinagh, Kilcummin; he paid €154,000 for under-declaration of capital gains and income taxes in a Revenue audit case.

Another person in Kerry was fined for the illegal selling of tobacco products; Ryszard Polowczyk of 28 Deerpark Manor West, Tralee was fined €2,500.