The Israeli government needs to be given a strong message that when you attack UN soldiers, you are attacking the international community.

That's according to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin.

He says the increasingly frequent Israeli attacks on UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, where Irish peacekeepers at stationed, are reckless and intimidatory.

Advertisement

The Tánaiste says Israel needs to know that its relationship with the EU is in jeopardy if it continues to attack peacekeepers.