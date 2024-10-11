Advertisement
News

Tánaiste says "When they attack UN soldiers, they attack the international community"

Oct 11, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Tánaiste says "When they attack UN soldiers, they attack the international community"
Share this article

The Israeli government needs to be given a strong message that when you attack UN soldiers, you are attacking the international community.

That's according to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin.

He says the increasingly frequent Israeli attacks on UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, where Irish peacekeepers at stationed, are reckless and intimidatory.

Advertisement

The Tánaiste says Israel needs to know that its relationship with the EU is in jeopardy if it continues to attack peacekeepers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tánaiste Micheál Martin canvassing for Fianna Fáil in Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Killarney
Advertisement
EPA blasts Uisce Éireann for wastewater improvement delays in Kerry
Former IDF fighter pilot believes Northern Ireland could be peace template for Israel and Palestine
Advertisement

Recommended

Tánaiste Micheál Martin canvassing for Fianna Fáil in Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Killarney
Tánaiste attending symposium on subsea cable security in Kerry today
Council investigating illegal slurry spreading report in North Kerry
Valentia conference on sub-sea cable security continues
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus