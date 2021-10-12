SVP Kerry says abolition of PLC fee will make access to education easier

Abolishing the €200 fee for Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses will make it easier for people throughout Kerry to access education.

That's according to Paddy Kevane of St Vincent's de Paul in Kerry.

Overall, he says the society is giving the budget a cool welcome.

Mr Kevane says the €5 increase in social welfare payments is welcome, however he feels the increase in the fuel allowance isn't enough.

Paddy Kevane says education costs are one of the reasons so many Kerry families seek the support of SVP, adding abolishing the PLC fee is positive news: