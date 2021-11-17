Survey shows a preference to keep Tralee Courthouse in its existing location

A survey conducted by the Green Party in Kerry shows a preference to keep Tralee Courthouse in its existing location.

The party conducted an online survey during September to get the views of the public in relation to the possible relocation of the town courthouse.

In recent years, due to the condition of Tralee Courthouse, there have been proposals to either upgrade the existing building on Ashe Street or build a new facility elsewhere. The Island of Geese site, which was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group, is the preferred site.

Over 70% of people wish to see the decision by the Courts Service to seek a new building reviewed, while nearly 80% of people do not want the Courts Service to relocate away from the current building. The proximity to legal professionals on Ashe Street was a reason in favour of maintaining the current location.

Over 80% said the local authority should not permit the construction of a court on the Island of Geese site, while many surveyed commented that the current building needs refurbishment and not abandonment.

Green Party member in Tralee Anluan Dunne says he believes the most responsible approach is to retain the existing building, as it’s the most carbon-friendly option, it maintains local heritage and promotes the upkeep and use of a heritage building.

You can find more information here.