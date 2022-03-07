Surge in calls to Kerry CAMHS helpline since January

There’s been a surge in calls to a helpline for families affected by the South Kerry CAMHS controversy since the end of January.

The HSE established the helpline last April after it emerged that some patients attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services had been inappropriately medicated.

This was due to unreliable diagnoses and inappropriate prescriptions.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has released figures to the Irish Examiner which shows that the helpline has fielded 402 calls since it was established.

Half of these calls – 198 – have been received since the Maskey report into practices at South Kerry CAMHS – including decisions made by a junior doctor - was published in January.

The helpline may be contacted at 1800 742 800, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.