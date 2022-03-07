Advertisement
News

Surge in calls to Kerry CAMHS helpline since January

Mar 7, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Surge in calls to Kerry CAMHS helpline since January Surge in calls to Kerry CAMHS helpline since January
Share this article

There’s been a surge in calls to a helpline for families affected by the South Kerry CAMHS controversy since the end of January.

The HSE established the helpline last April after it emerged that some patients attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services had been inappropriately medicated.

This was due to unreliable diagnoses and inappropriate prescriptions.

Advertisement

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has released figures to the Irish Examiner which shows that the helpline has fielded 402 calls since it was established.

Half of these calls – 198 – have been received since the Maskey report into practices at South Kerry CAMHS – including decisions made by a junior doctor -  was published in January.

The helpline may be contacted at 1800 742 800, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus