Superintendent Eileen Foster promoted to Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána

Sep 9, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Chief Superintendent in the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster has been appointed to the rank of Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána.
Chief Superintendent in the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster has been appointed to the rank of Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána.

The promotion will take effect from next Monday.

She will formally take up the role of Assistant Commissioner of the Southern region on the retirement of the current Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn next month.

Eileen Foster has served in the Garda Siochana for 31 years and served in a number of positions including Detective Superintendent, Detective Inspector and Inspector.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has today welcomed the promotion

