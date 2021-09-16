Success for Kerry ploughmen at National Ploughing Championships

There was considerable success for Kerry ploughmen yesterday at a national level.

The 90th National Ploughing Championships began yesterday in Ratheniska, County Laois and continue today and tomorrow.

Yesterday, there were silver medals for Colm Dineen in the 3 Furrow Conventional Plough competition and Michael J Donegan in the U28 Conventional Junior Plough class.

Advertisement

Daniel Burke came third in the U21 Conventional Junior Plough competition, while Michael O’Halloran came fourth in the Intermediate Reversible Plough class.

There was gold for Aeneas Horan in the Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough class.

There are more Kerry competitors taking part today.