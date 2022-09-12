Advertisement
Submissions deadline looming for Kerry property tax basic rate

Sep 12, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The deadline to make a submission on varying the basic rate of the Local Property Tax in Kerry, is this Wednesday.

The Finance Act 2012 enables county councillors to pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax.

Kerry County Councillors can set a local adjustment factor within the range of + /- 15 percent of the basic rate or else they may decide not to adjust it.

Submissions must be made to the council by 5pm on Wednesday (September 14th).

They can be sent to:

Finance Department, Kerry County Council, Áras an Chontae, Tralee, Co. Kerry

They can also be emailed to: [email protected]

