Submissions and observations sought on proposed outdoor infrastructure in Listowel

The public are invited to make submissions and observations on proposed outdoor infrastructure in North Kerry.

Kerry County Council has launched a public consultation process around the proposal to develop public realm and outdoor infrastructure works in the Square, Listowel. The development comprises three 7-metre squared structures on steel frames, new lighting and the provision of benches.

Submissions or observations can be made in writing to the council at County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee or online (at [email protected]) by November 25th. The council says an advisor can be contacted on 066 71 83 588.