Students launch awareness campaign after drink-spiking incident in Tralee

A number of first and second year students at MTU say they've had their drinks spiked while socialising at a venue in Tralee.

The students - both male and female - complained of feeling disorientated and ill, despite consuming only small amounts of alcohol.

The complaints all related to the same night and the same venue, and the students reported the incidents to the welfare office of the Tralee MTU campus.

Student Welfare Officer Pa McElligott says the Students Union has launched a campaign highlighting the dangers of drink spiking, by putting lollipops in students' drinks during a night out, to show how easy it is to interfere with a person's drink.

He says however that drink spiking is not a common occurrence in Tralee: