Status yellow weather warning extended for Kerry

Met Éireann has extended the status Yellow weather warning for all counties, including Kerry.

The forecaster says rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country, accompanied by strengthening winds, with hazardous driving conditions possible.

The status yellow snow and ice warning has been extended in the county until midday tomorrow.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the warning has been upgraded to status orange for 17 counties across Ireland; with 10 centimeters of snow being forecast for some areas.

Met Éireann's Liz Walsh, says there's already been wintry showers and snow across the country:

Advertisement

Status Orange - Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath from 11am today to 10am tomorrow.

Status Orange - Snow/Ice warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary - 9pm today to 10am tomorrow.