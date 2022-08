A status orange thunderstorm warning remains in place for Kerry until later today.

Met Eireann is warning that parts of Munster will experience spot flooding with a renewed orange warning coming into place around now and remaining in place until 4pm.

A status orange thunderstorm warning for the entire country is due to end at 9 o'clock this morning.

Emer Flood of Met Eireann says today will also be cooler compared to the last five days.