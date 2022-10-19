Advertisement
Status Orange rain warning in place in Kerry until midnight

Oct 19, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrynews
An Orange rainfall warning is in place for Kerry today, with thundery downpours being reported across the country overnight.

The alert covers Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow will last until midnight - with Met Éireann warning disruption is likely.

Kerry County Council are urging Motorists to exercise caution, for the duration of the status orange weather warning.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the stormy conditions were already being felt last night;

 

Meanwhile, Met Eireann says localised flooding is possible as a result of the very heavy showers.

Junior Minister at the Office of Public Works, Patrick O Donovan, is warning people to be careful.

