The HSE is looking to hire staff nurses for Cahersiveen Community Hospital.

Application forms and job specification requests are available from [email protected]

The HSE is advising that a panel will be formed and any vacancies arising in Cahersiveen Community Hospital will be filled.

The closing date for applications is October 7th.

Informal enquiries can be made to Noirin Donnelly, Director of Nursing on 066 947 2100 or by email [email protected]