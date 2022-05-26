Specialist thermal surveillance equipment among measures to protect Killarney National Park from fires

Extra patrols and the deployment of specialist thermal surveillance equipment are among the measures introduced to help protect Killarney National Park from fires.

The Kerry Fire Service is actively working with the management of the park to advise on the Killarney National Park Fire Plan, which was developed by the NPWS.

Other measures have also been put in place to try and prevent fires breaking out.

In April 2021, between 2,500 to 3,000 hectares of Killarney National Park was burned in wildfires; that represents 50% of the land area of the park.

Extra ground patrols by National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are taking place and static and mobile surveillance equipment has been deployed in Killarney National Park.

Signage has also been erected reading – ‘no fires, no barbecues’ – while others warn that surveillance equipment is in use.

Specialist thermal surveillance equipment has been provided to NPWS rangers and staff, along with the retention by NPWS of a ‘first call’ helicopter with air fire-fighting capability to fight any fires immediately on detection.

The NPWS have also commissioned a major scientific study of the impacts of the fire in Killarney National Park, which it’s hoped will address future fire mitigation measures.

The details were provided at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, following a motion by Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen.

The council says all authorities and influencers also have a role to play in communication, advocacy and influencing the public to protect Killarney National Park from fire.