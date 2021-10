Spanish low-cost airline, Vueling is to launch a new twice weekly service from Cork Airport to Paris Orly this winter.

Vueling is part of the IAG group that owns Aer Lingus.

It’ll operate the route on Mondays and Fridays from November 22nd, the date Cork Airport reopens after major development works.

It’s currently closed as its main runway is being rebuilt over a 10-week period.