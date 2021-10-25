Advertisement
News

SouthDoc asked to set up text service in Kerry to cater for people who are deaf

Oct 25, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
SouthDoc asked to set up text service in Kerry to cater for people who are deaf SouthDoc asked to set up text service in Kerry to cater for people who are deaf
25.2.2020 - Johnnie Wall to replace Norma Foley on Kerry County Council - Cllr Johnnie Wall was formally co-opted to the Council at a special meeting held in Council Chambers today 25th . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

SouthDoc is being asked to set up a text service in Kerry to cater for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall made the call at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

He said a woman, who was hard of hearing, was told she would be phoned back to arrange an appointment with SouthDoc which wasn't possible for her.

Advertisement

Cllr Wall says there's a text system used by doctors on call, similar to SouthDoc, in Carlow and Monaghan.

He says SouthDoc should urgently bring in a similar system here for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus