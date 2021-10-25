SouthDoc asked to set up text service in Kerry to cater for people who are deaf

SouthDoc is being asked to set up a text service in Kerry to cater for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall made the call at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

He said a woman, who was hard of hearing, was told she would be phoned back to arrange an appointment with SouthDoc which wasn't possible for her.

Cllr Wall says there's a text system used by doctors on call, similar to SouthDoc, in Carlow and Monaghan.

He says SouthDoc should urgently bring in a similar system here for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.