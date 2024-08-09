South Kerry man convicted in relation to two assault charges

A man has been convicted of two counts of assault in relation to separate incidents in South Kerry.

37-year-old Paul Dunlea of Scarteen, Blackwater, Killarney appeared before Tralee District Court recently in relation to the charges.

Judge David Waters heard evidence in relation to the first incident, which occurred in the early hours of September 11th 2021.

The court heard that Mr Dunlea and Sarah Crowley attended a party in Kenmare on the previous evening.

On the journey back to Mr Dunlea’s home in Blackwater, a heated argument took place, with Mr Dunlea getting out of the car at Moll’s Gap; Ms Crowley drove away, before later returning.

The court heard that the argument continued at his home, and Mr Dunlea said Ms Crowley was pushing and punching him.

She refuted this saying he pushed and strangled her, with both parties claiming threats were made.

Garda Caroline Hennessy gave evidence of taking Ms Crowley’s statement on September 12th, while audio, video and picture evidence was produced and played for the court.

In a separate incident on January 22nd 2022, the court heard that Ms Crowley suffered a 4cm laceration above her left eyebrow.

Mr Dunlea claimed she broke a wine glass on his floor before pouring Guinness over his head, which Ms Crowley denied.

The court heard both parties grabbed the Guinness bottle before there was a tug of war for it, Mr Dunlea said he let go and the bottle hit her, while Ms Crowley said he jabbed her with the bottle.

Judge David Waters convicted Mr Dunlea on both charges and advised Ms Crowley she could give a victim impact statement prior to sentencing.

Judge Waters remanded him on continuing bail, to appear before Kenmare District Court on September 6th for sentencing.