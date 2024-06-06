Advertisement
Son of North Kerry woman who helped allies defeat Nazi Germany says she didn't realise significance of forecast

Jun 6, 2024 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Son of North Kerry woman who helped allies defeat Nazi Germany says she didn't realise significance of forecast
Maureen Sweeney née Flavin pictured with her late husband Ted. She took barometer readings and collated weather reports by Ted who was the lighthouse keeper at Blacksod, Co Mayo. The weather report they took on June 3rd, 1944 - Maureen's 21st birthday - influenced General Eisenhower's decision to launch D-Day three days later. Thank you to Fergus Sweeney for the photograph.
The D-Day Landings were delayed by two days after a report from Ireland predicted bad weather.

Maureen Sweeney forecasted a storm coming from the Atlantic Ocean in June 1944, while working in the Blacksod Lighthouse in Co Mayo.

Knockanure-born Maureen Sweeney, whose maiden name was Flavin, was 21-years-old when she forecast an impending storm from the weather station.

Her forecast delayed the timing of the D-Day landings and helped secure victory for the Allies.

World War Two veterans have gathered in Normandy today to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Ms Sweeney's son, Ted, says she didn't realise the significance of her forecast at the time:

