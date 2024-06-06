Son of North Kerry woman who helped allies defeat Nazi Germany says she didn't realise significance of forecast

The D-Day Landings were delayed by two days after a report from Ireland predicted bad weather.

Maureen Sweeney forecasted a storm coming from the Atlantic Ocean in June 1944, while working in the Blacksod Lighthouse in Co Mayo.

Knockanure-born Maureen Sweeney, whose maiden name was Flavin, was 21-years-old when she forecast an impending storm from the weather station.

Advertisement

Her forecast delayed the timing of the D-Day landings and helped secure victory for the Allies.

World War Two veterans have gathered in Normandy today to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Ms Sweeney's son, Ted, says she didn't realise the significance of her forecast at the time: