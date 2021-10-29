Advertisement
Some Kerry late night venues may not reopen this weekend due to regulations

Oct 29, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Some Kerry late night venues may not reopen this weekend due to regulations
The Chair of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation believes some late bars and nightclubs in the county won’t open this weekend due to new regulations.

Christy Walsh says some venues may not have the required ticketing system in place in time.

He says more clarity is needed on many issues including for customers in a regular bar that have a late-night section.

Mr Walsh believes it will be difficult to enforce a ban on congregating outside venues.

He told Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today spot checks by the Health and Safety Authority to ensure compliance will continue this weekend in Kerry:

