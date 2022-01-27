Solicitor representing children under care of South Kerry CAMHS calls for accountability

The solicitor representing families whose children were under the care of South Kerry CAMHS says there needs to be accountability.

A review was carried out after reports of overmedication and poor monitoring of children at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

It found significant harm was caused to 46 children and a further 227 children were exposed to the risk of significant harm; they were under the care of one doctor.

Solicitor with Coleman Legal, Keith Rolls says some patients' files are missing and parents haven't been contacted by the HSE to discuss this.

Mr Rolls says people need to be held accountable: