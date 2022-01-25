Solicitor for young Kerry mental health patients says they can't brook any further delays

A Killarney solicitor who represents young mental health patients awaiting a report into their treatment says they can't brook any further delays.

Pádraig O'Connell represents a number of young people who attended South Kerry Child and Mental Health Services between July 2016 and April last year.

It's alleged that during this period, around 1,300 children and teenagers who attended South Kerry CAMHS were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication.

The HSE, which has apologised to the patients and their families, will publish the final report into the matter tomorrow.

The report was originally due to be completed last August but was delayed by the cyberattack on the HSE and there were also subsequent delays.

The independent review was led by Dr Seán Maskey, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at Maudsley Hospital, London.

Pádraig O'Connell says his firm has instituted High Court proceedings on behalf of a number of young people affected.

He says they cannot brook any further delays because of the suffering being endured by his clients.

Mr O'Connell says if the independent review recommends putting the matter before a redress board, his clients will consider this option - rather than continuing with High Court actions - but would have to assess the terms of reference involved.

He says he has to be mindful that some of his clients have now reached adulthood and that the statute of limitations would apply to such cases being pursued by adults.