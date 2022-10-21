Solicitor calls for wide-ranging review of North Kerry CAMHS

There are calls for a wide-ranging review of North Kerry CAMHS.

Keith Rolls is a partner with Coleman Legal South and is representing families affected by the inappropriate prescribing practices of a junior doctor at South Kerry CAMHS.

The Maskey Report established that 227 children were put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others, while under the care of the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Mr Rolls has 40 families instructing him and claims the patterns in North Kerry are the same as that in South Kerry, including a lack of proper assessment and inappropriate prescribing of medication.

He says he understands the Mental Health Commission is also going to carry out review into the service.

Solicitor Keith Rolls says any review will need to go back over a decade:

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it can't comment on the review as it's still underway; there's no update on when it will be finished.