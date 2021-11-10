Advertisement
Sneem man receives European award for drug prevention project

Nov 10, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
A Sneem man has received a European award for his drug prevention project.

Florian Scheibein, who’s a research assistant in Waterford Institute of Technology, was jointly awarded the Pompidou Group’s Drug Prevention Prize; this group is Europe's drug policy co-operation platform.

The prize was awarded to him and Jan Stola for their role in the development of a harm reduction mobile app called TripApp.

This platform provides an international map of drugs and sexual health services, which enable young people who use drugs to access services in their area.

Mr Scheibein says it’s about leveraging data which is already being collected.

