Skelligs Chocolate to create 14 new jobs following Údarás na Gaeltachta investment

Skelligs Chocolate in South Kerry is to create 14 new jobs after being allocated funding from Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The agency approved grant aid to a number of companies in Gaeltacht regions across the country, which will result in 209 new jobs.

In the South Kerry Gaeltacht, Skelligs Chocolate / Seacláidí na Sceilge is planning further development, and this funding will to allow them take on 14 more employees.

The grant aid was approved at Údarás na Gaeltachta’s last board meeting of the year yesterday, which was the first attended by newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Tomás Ó Síocháin.

He succeeds Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, whose five-year term recently came to an end.