Advertisement
News

Skellig Michael to reopen to visitors this weekend

May 10, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Skellig Michael to reopen to visitors this weekend Skellig Michael to reopen to visitors this weekend
Share this article

Skellig Michael is to reopen to visitors this weekend (May 14th).

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan announced the UNESCO World Heritage Site will reopen on Saturday.

He says crews are currently on-site finalising preparatory health and safety works.

Advertisement

Minister O’Donovan says the reopening date is subject to weather conditions remaining favourable.

Anyone intending to visit Skellig Michael this weekend is advised to consult Heritage Ireland for updates in advance of their trip.

Updates can be found here https://heritageireland.ie/visit/places-to-visit/skellig-michael/

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus