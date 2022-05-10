Skellig Michael to reopen to visitors this weekend

Skellig Michael is to reopen to visitors this weekend (May 14th).

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan announced the UNESCO World Heritage Site will reopen on Saturday.

He says crews are currently on-site finalising preparatory health and safety works.

Minister O’Donovan says the reopening date is subject to weather conditions remaining favourable.

Anyone intending to visit Skellig Michael this weekend is advised to consult Heritage Ireland for updates in advance of their trip.

Updates can be found here https://heritageireland.ie/visit/places-to-visit/skellig-michael/