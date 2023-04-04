Skellig Boatmen’s Association hopes for first uninterrupted season in three years

The Skellig Boatmen’s Association hopes this will be the first uninterrupted season in three years.

Sceilg Mhichíl is due to reopen for this season on May 13th; the opening is dependent on favourable weather, sea, and island conditions.

Chairman of the Skellig Boatman’s Association, Donal McCrohan says previous seasons have been impacted by the pandemic, bad weather and rock falls.

Advertisement

He says over 30% of their season is lost due to weather conditions each year.

Mr McCrohan says bookings are down compared to before the pandemic, but is hopeful for a positive season: