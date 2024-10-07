Sixteen Kerry businesses announced as winners at Blas na hÉireann 2024

Sixteen Kerry businesses were announced as winners at Blas na hÉireann 2024.

Now in its 17th year, the Irish Food Awards honour the best of food and drink in the country.

Over 3,000 entries across 170 categories were judged, with gold, silver and bronze winners announced at the Blás Village in Dingle over the weekend.

Among the major winners were Valentia Island Vermouth Ltd – who were announced as the Kerry LEO supported – Best in Kerry winner.

It also scooped the Blás na hÉireann award for Best Artisan producer.

In the sausages -pork sausages category Dermot Brennan Free Range Pork won Gold for its free range pork sausages.

Lee Strand picked up Gold in the Dairy Butter category.



In the Cheese – Goats category Dingle Goats Cheese took home the bronze.

Quinlan’s Kerry Fish swept the boards taking home and Gold (organic smoked salmon infused with sea salt & dill pollen and Bronze (Kenmare select herb cured smoked salmon) in the Seafood – Cold Smoked (Added Flavour).

Quinlan’s won Silver in both the Seafood – cold smoked (Kenmare select herb cured smoked salmon) and in the Terrines-paté (Quinlan’s Kerry Fish) categories.

In the seafood – prepared shellfish, Quinlan’s won Gold (Kerry crab meat), Silver (Breaded Scampi) and Bronze (Fresh Kerry Crab Claws).

Réalt na Mara Shellfish won Gold in the seafood – prepared shellfish (served raw) category for Réaltaí Beaga.

In the craft bakers soda bread category – Daly’s SuperValu took home Gold for their brown sugar loaf.

Rustic Boowa won two awards – Silver in the Craft Bakers Yeast Bread category for its Multi seeded bread – and Bronze for its vegan beetroot quiche in the Dietary specific other – savoury category.

O’Sullivan’s Bakery’s Brown Sliced pan won Gold in the packaged bread, sliced brown batch, seeded and other category.

In the chocolate bar category Dingle Chocolates picked up Silver for its Dark Chocolate Shards.

Skelligs Chocolate’s milk chocolate and salted caramel truffles won Bronze in the Chocolate-Individual category.

Regans Family Apiary took home Gold in the Sweet pantry-honey for their whitethorn homey 100% pure and natural.

Subh na Sceilge Teoranta T/A Skellig Jam won Bronze (Sweet pantry – preserve) for their raspberry jam; and Silver (Sweet pantry marmalade) for its orange marmalade.

Lorge Chocolatier won the sweet pantry – sweet spread Gold award for its salted caramel spread.

Dingle Distillery’s Dingle Vodka scooped Bronze in the spirits & liqueurs – white spirits & liqueurs category.

Tom Crean Brewery Kenmare’s 6 Magpies Stout won Gold in the Beers – porters & stout category.

Valentia Island Vermouth Ltd won Gold in the fermented alcoholic drinks category for its Valentia Island Vermouth Ór.

