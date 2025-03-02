Advertisement
Six-month ban on hedge-cutting and burning of vegetation underway

Mar 2, 2025 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Six-month ban on hedge-cutting and burning of vegetation underway
BirdWatch Ireland is calling on the public to adhere to laws protecting wild birds.

Hedge-cutting and burning of vegetation is prohibited from March 1st to August 31st.

During this period birds are building nests, looking for mates, laying eggs, raising young and completing their breeding cycles.

BirdWatch Ireland is a conservation organisation which aims to protect wild birds and their natural habitats.

Laws regarding hedge-cutting apply to both urban and rural environments.

Head of Policy and Advocacy with BirdWatch Ireland Oonagh Duggan, is calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, to remind farmers of their legal obligations and their role in protecting biodiversity.

