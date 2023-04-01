Advertisement
Six Kerry primary schools receive free books

Apr 1, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Students at six Kerry primary schools have received free books as part of literacy campaign.

They've got copies of Frankie’s World by Aoife Dooley, as part of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation ROAD (Respect, Opportunity, Achievement, Diversity) Forward initiative.

It's a €47 million global initiative, funded by Enterprise Holdings Foundation, and focused on childhood literacy in Irish schools.

The six schools to benefit are Firies National School, Moyderwell Mercy Primary School in Tralee, St John's National School in Kenmare, St Michael’s in Sneem, Scoil Realt Na Mara Cromane, and Ardfert Central National

