Six Kerry Agriculture shows set to receive over €48,000 in funding

Mar 8, 2025 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Kerry is set to receive over €48,000 in funding for six agricultural shows this year.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary has announced an investment of over €1 million to support 123 agricultural shows across the country in 2025.

Fianna Fail TDs for Kerry Norma Foley and Michael Cahill have both welcomed the funding.

As part of the initiative, each show will receive a grant of between €4,260 and €11,410 depending on their size.

Kingdom County Show will receive almost €10,000 (€9,995).

Castlegregory Agricultural Show, Kilgarvan Show and West Kerry Show (Dingle) are all set to receive €8,350 each.

Blennerville Pony & Agricultural Show and Glencar Show will both benefit by €6,700.

The funding announced today brings the total allocated to Agricultural Shows nationwide since 2018 to over €5.3 million.

 

