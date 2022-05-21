Site selection still underway for IDA building in Tralee promised at beginning of 2021

Site selection is still underway on a new advanced technology building promised for Tralee at the beginning of last year.

Tánaiste and Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, Leo Varadkar, provided an update on the promise of a new advanced technology building for the town.

He was responding to a parliamentary question from party colleague and Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

Advertisement

In January 2021, the Industrial Development Agency (IDA Ireland) confirmed its plans to deliver a new advanced building in Tralee by 2024.

IDA Ireland built its first such facility in the Kerry Technology Park at a cost of €5 million, and in 2018 it was announced Central Pharma would locate there.

The building has been mostly empty since construction, partly due to the pandemic disrupting the pharmaceutical company's plans.

Advertisement

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin requested an update on the IDA’s promise of a second building for Kerry Technology Park.

In response, the Tánaiste said the site selection process is still underway, which was also the response he gave to a similar query in October of last year.

He added that it’s intended the building will be delivered by the end of the current IDA strategy, which runs up until the end of 2024.