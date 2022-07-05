SIPTU to meet with Kostal workers today after vote for strike action

SIPTU is meeting with employees of a major Kerry employer again today, after a vote for industrial action was reached at a recent ballot.

Kostal employs around 800 people in Abbeyfeale and 350 in Mallow.

The union says that the company has abolished the payment of bonuses for this year, as the company can't afford to pay them.

SIPTU Organiser Joe Kelly insists that the company hasn't engaged with the union in making its decision to cut the 1% appraisal for workers considered to have performed excellently.

He says imminent industrial action could be avoided if the company asks its employees for agreement.

AUDIO: SIPTU strike