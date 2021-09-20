Advertisement
Simon Harris rejects criticism on cost and shortage of student accommodation

Sep 20, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Simon Harris rejects criticism on cost and shortage of student accommodation
The Minister for Further and Higher Education has rejected criticism that he's not doing enough to address the cost and shortage of accommodation for third level students.
Simon Harris, who's visiting the Kerry campus of Munster Technological University in Tralee this morning, said he's introduced a number of measures to address the issues.
Following a meeting with student unions earlier this year, students can now only be asked for one month's rent and one month's deposit upfront.
Students now only have to give one month's notice when leaving accommodation.
Minister Harris also said technological universities and Institutes of Technology will be allowed to borrow for student accommodation for the first time.

Minister Harris also said he was in favour of pensioners getting an increase in the budget.
He said people on fixed incomes in a time of rising costs need more money so they don't fall behind.

