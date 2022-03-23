Siamsa Tíre launches fundraiser to support local charities and community organisations

Siamsa fundraiser/Copy/AG

Siamsa Tíre has launched a fundraising scheme to support local charities and community organisations.

Siamsa Tíre has partnered with St John of Gods Kerry Services, Arlington Lodge Homeless Shelter in Tralee and Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge for its ‘adopt a show’ initiative.

People can choose a show, connected to one of the charities, and start selling tickets for it; the proceeds from those ticket sales are then donated to the charity.

Further information is available on https://siamsatire.com/take-part/communities/community-fundraising/