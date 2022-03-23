Advertisement
News

Siamsa Tíre launches fundraiser to support local charities and community organisations

Mar 23, 2022 10:03 By radiokerrynews
Siamsa Tíre launches fundraiser to support local charities and community organisations Siamsa Tíre launches fundraiser to support local charities and community organisations
Share this article

 

Siamsa fundraiser/Copy/AG

Siamsa Tíre has launched a fundraising scheme to support local charities and community organisations.

Advertisement

Siamsa Tíre has partnered with St John of Gods Kerry Services, Arlington Lodge Homeless Shelter in Tralee and Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge for its ‘adopt a show’ initiative.

People can choose a show, connected to one of the charities, and start selling tickets for it; the proceeds from those ticket sales are then donated to the charity.

Further information is available on https://siamsatire.com/take-part/communities/community-fundraising/

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus