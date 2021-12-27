Advertisement
Short parades will take place in Dingle to mark Wren's Day

Dec 27, 2021 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Short parades will take place in Dingle to mark Wren's Day
The Green &amp; Gold Wren on Green Street (Sráid an Doirín) ar an Dreolín in Dingle last year. Photo by Marian O'Flaherty
Short parades will take place in Dingle today to mark Wren's Day.

Wren's Day is held annually on St Stephen's Day, however, in Dingle the event isn't celebrated on a Sunday.

The event will be different this year again, due to the pandemic.

However, Dr Aoife Granville, a native of John Street, who has studied the Wren's Day tradition, says it's important to keep the tradition going every year.

She says it will be done in a safe, smaller way today.

Dr Aoife Granville says this year's celebration will keep spirits up and keep the Wren's Day celebrations alive in Dingle:

