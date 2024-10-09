Sheen Falls Lodge awarded two Michelin Keys at the inaugural awards in London

Sheen Falls Lodge has been awarded two Michelin Keys at the inaugural awards in London.

The Michelin Key awards celebrate hotels that set new standards in hospitality, design, and service, similar to the way Michelin recognise excellence in restaurants.

The five-star lodge that has welcomed guests since 1991.

The MICHELIN Guide revealed the brand new One, Two and Three Key distinctions for the most outstanding hotels in the UK and Ireland.

Brian Loughnane, General Manager of Sheen Falls Lodge said “We are delighted and honoured to be awarded Two Michelin Keys and join a prestigious list of exceptional hotels worldwide. This accolade is a testament to the dedication of the team at Sheen Falls and our ongoing commitment to providing guests with extraordinary experiences. ”