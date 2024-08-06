Shannon Airport announce new partnership with Munster Women’s Rugby team

Shannon Airport is to become the official airport partner of the Munster Women’s Rugby team.

They have signed up to a 2-year deal from now until July 2026.

This new agreement builds on Shannon Airport’s existing sponsorship of the Munster Men’s team, and will see Shannon continue to provide connectivity to away games for both the men and women squads, and the fans.

Commenting on the partnership, Ray O’Driscoll, Chief Operating Officer at The Shannon Airport Group said: “Shannon Airport and Munster Rugby have a long-standing friendship, being the official airport partner of the men’s team since 2017, and we are proud to strengthen this important relationship even further through our sponsorship of the women’s squad.